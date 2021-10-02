Wine report: Retailers uncork big profits with private label wine

Welcome to the new world of private label wine. True, shoppers have long embraced the private vino collections of such chains as Aldi, Kroger, Target and Trader Joe’s as a viable alternative to branded wine. But lately, the category has reached a new level of acceptance. Based on recent blog entries, Aldi customers awaited the arrival of the retailer’s Advent calendar wine selections as anxiously as they did for the same promotion featuring dogs, cats, Hot Wheels and Mattel Barbie.

Beer advent calendars are also popular items but that category is in a slow down that's looking to bounce back, perhaps through private label. Wine, however, keeps flourishing.

“Many of our award-winning wines are less than $10, which proves quality doesn’t always mean expensive,” said Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying services at Aldi U.S. All 24 bottles in the 2020 Advent calendar were from Aldi wine brands that are available year-round, she noted. “We heard from shoppers that when they have a wine they love in their Advent calendar, they want to be able to buy more, which is why we have several of the wines available in full-size bottles.”

Similarly, Albertsons’ Own Brands team also hand-selected wines for its wine Advent calendar and Costco has had success with its calendars for wine and beer.

Sales of private label wines have been on an upward trajectory for several years. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis data, consumption of private label wines rose 9% in the United States from 2014 to 2018, and another 6.2% in 2019 (the latest available data period), while branded wine consumption remained essentially flat during the period. Per Nielsen, private label brands accounted for 3.12% of all wine sales at mass merchants, convenience and liquor stores for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 2.